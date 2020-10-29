Actor Abhishek Bachchan has opened up on his role in the upcoming Anurag Basu directorial Ludo, saying that it was a challenge to portray his character but was equally satisfying.

Abhishek Bachchan posted a still from the upcoming film on Instagram, and revealed his character is called Bittu.

“Bittu, the character I play in #Ludo is your classic “hard exterior with a soft heart” kind of character. A challenge to portray but equally satisfying. I can’t wait till you all meet him. #LudoTheFilm drops on @netflix_in on the 12th of November,” Abhishek Bachchan wrote alongside the image.

Directed by Anurag Basu, “Ludo”, is an anthology dark comedy which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma.

