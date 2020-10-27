From the last couple of days, there have been reports stating Amitabh Bachchan’s health has been not-so-good. And due to the same, the megastar has been hospitalised. Now, son Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to all such pieces of news with a hilarious reply.

Amitabh had contracted COVID-19 recently and since then fans have been worried about his health. So, it didn’t take much time for the aforementioned rumours to spread like a wildfire. Ever since such reports surfaced, fans have been expressing their concern on social media.

Now, taking control of the situation, Abhishek Bachchan has quashed all such rumours related to Amitabh Bachchan’s health with a quirky statement. He said, “I ask because he’s sitting right in front of me. That must be his duplicate in the hospital,” reports SpotboyE.

Now, that’s Abhishek Bachchan at his sarcastic best!

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan recently joined Prabhas and Deepika Padukone for Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin’s next. The makers revealed the grand news through a lovely teaser on Twitter. Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!”

The 27 seconds teaser introduces Amitabh Bachchan by writing, “How can we try to make a legendary film without the legend Amitabh Bachchan.” Actor Prabhas also expressed his excitement for the project and took to Instagram by writing, “Finally, a dream coming true…Sharing screen space with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir! #NamaskaramBigB @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt @vyjayanthimovies #AshwiniDutt.”

The untitled film is produced by C Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies banner. According to media reports, Prabhas starrer is going to be made at an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore. The principal photography will commence in November and the makers are planning to release the film in Telugu, English, Hindi and other languages.

According to Times Of India, “The multilingual project is touted to be a first-of-its-kind sci-fi drama set in the backdrop of a third World War. While the pre-production works are expected to kick-off once the prevailing COVID-19 situation gets back into normalcy, the film will be helmed on a massive scale with a hefty budget. Recently, speculations went rife that popular actor Arvind Swami is in consideration for a pivotal role in the film. Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is acting as the mentor for the epic project referred to as #Prabhas21.”

