Kavita Kaushik is currently a part of Bigg Boss 14. The beauty was a surprise addition to Salman Khan’s show as a wild-card entrant. Apart from her, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit too entered the house. Albeit, many wouldn’t know that Kavita lost her father due to cancer. The journey hasn’t been easy ever since.

Advertisement

Time and again, Kavita has shared emotional messages for her late father via her social media platforms. The actress now in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi opened about all the pain and what went behind the scenes during the tough phase.

Advertisement

Kavita Kaushik began, “My dad was fighting cancer for 3 years, I was in a very different frame of mind. I was exhausted. I was working, shooting for F.I.R the entire day and used to sit with dad at the hospital. My mother would be there to look after him during the day. I would return home at 3 AM, would sleep for 2-3 hours and rush to the set.”

The Bigg Boss 14 beauty continued, “When I lost my father, I did not want to work for some time. It felt like why should I do it, for whom? I lost a sense of ambition and the desire to work. I was almost going through depression. It was very weird because I was running away from depression and not showing it to the world. I was dying from inside, didn’t have any will to work. But on my face, no one could say anything.”

Kavita Kaushik concluded her statement saying, “But I have come out of it. I have fought from this pain and grew out of it. I realized that the pain was becoming toxic for me. 3 years of F.I.R, I have looked my best and done my best. Those were the 3 years I was dying inside and despite that, I gave my best.”

Well, more power to Kavita and we hope she continues to rise and shine.

The actress entered the Bigg Boss 14 house last weekend. A lot of her friends outside the house are already rooting for her. Kamya Punjabi remains to be one of her biggest supporters.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkani Calls Nikki Tamboli ‘Sadak Chaap’; Jaan Kumar Sanu’s Mother SLAMS Rahul Vaidya’s Nepotism Remarks



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube