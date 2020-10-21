



Kavita Kaushik is a boss lady. The FIR actress is one of the strongest actresses and never takes sh*t from anyone. However, things have turned quite ugly as an Instagram user has sent pictures of his p*nis to her. Below is all you need to know about it.

If one remembers, Kavita ended up abusing a user during a recent backlash. It happened when she hailed Swara Bhasker and Richa Chaddha for fighting trolls and termed the user a ‘closet rapist.’ To this, one of the trolls questioned her identity, asking ‘who are you?’ The actress had a befitting reply and shut him like a boss.

Now, in a recent incident, Kavita Kaushik has shared a screenshot of a disgusting incident. A user has sent the FIR actress pictures of his p*nis via direct message on Instagram. The user identifies himself as @shankarsingh6374 on Instagram.

Kavita Kaushik shared the screenshots and captioned the post, “I hope it won’t be difficult to arrest this man @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @sushant_says @AUThackeray @NCWIndia.”

In no time, Mumbai Police took the matter in their hands. They reached out to the actress and filed a complaint against the user.

They even commented on her alarming post as, “As per our discussion on phone, please share the details of your complaint.”

Kavita thanked the officials for their quick action.

Check out the tweet below:

Previously, fans even backlashed the actress for using abuses. Responding to a troll, Kavita had written, “I’m someone who won’t get insulted when a dumb ignorant moron with 1 follower doesn’t know me! I’m someone who won’t get insulted by worms and the more they try to scare me off by trying to run me down the more powerful il get! Samjha ch**tiye ?”

But she didn’t shy away from addressing the criticisers for using cuss words either.

“Kamaal hai yaar! Gaali Sirf khaane ke liye hai kya hum? Ek mild waala humne maar diya toh desh ki aan pe aa gayi kya ? Aisa toh nahi hua ki mere gaali dene se riots ho gaye desh mei while a vvip is visiting ?” Kavita Kaushik answered.

