Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Replaced By Bandish Bandits Actor Ritwik Bhowmik In Ishq Remake?

Aamir Khan‘s son Junaid Khan’s Bollywood debut has all the attention of the masses on it. While it was reported that he might make his debut with the remake of Malayalam movie Ishq, yesterday it was said he is not a part of the project anymore. Now, if the grapevine this morning is the go by, Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik has replaced Junaid in the film and below is all you need to know.

The film in question which is a Hindi remake of Ishq is been bankrolled by Neeraj Pandey. There has been no official announcement about the project or Junaid making his big Bollywood debut. But the speculations have been strong for quite some time now.

Now if the TOI report is anything to go by after Aamir Khan’s Junaid Khan not doing the project, the makers have found another promising face to fill the void. Ritwik Bhowmik has been shortlisted to play the lead in the Ishq remake. It is being said that Neeraj Pandey is very impressed with Ritwik’s work in his web show Bandish Bandits, that released last month on Amazon Prime Video.

Ishq remake will be directed by Sushant Shah, who has films like Bajatey Raho and Dasvidaniya to his credit. The filmmaker has not yet confirmed anything officially about the project. A source close to the development said, “The film may not be an exact replica of the Malayalam one. However, all those details are being still worked out which includes the modalities.”

Talking about Junaid Khan, the report says that it is confirmed the actor will be launched by Yash Raj Films. The speculations have been at rising for a long time now, and an official announcement will be made anytime soon.

Junaid Khan has worked as an assistant director on Rajkumar Hirani’s hit film PK. The film starred his father Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sanjay Dutt. Aamir is right now shooting for his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Recently we saw the actor shooting in Delhi. The pictures of the same had gone viral in no time.

