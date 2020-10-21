Sanjana Sanghi's Then & Now Transformation Is Almost Unrecognisable, Check Out Her Teen Version!

Sanjana Sanghi on Tuesday celebrated her school completing 100 years by uploading a picture of her school days. The actress took to her verified Instagram account to share throwback photographs from her school days and described it as a walk down memory lane.

Sanjana, who is an alumnus of New Delhi’s Modern School, wrote on Instagram: “#BackToSchool #LittleSanj A walk down memory lane to my School Graduation Day, March 2014 and a 17 year old me. Celebrating A 100 years of Modern School, New Delhi.”

Sanjana Sanghi also penned an emotional note dedicated to her school.

Sanjana Sanghi shared: “To you, my Alma Mater. To your nurturing and protective red bricked walls. To your dismissal of differentiating between girl or boy, or the care of where who came from, To your insistence on the arts, to sport, to culture, to learning ways of life outside of just a 4 walled classroom. To your blue uniform that we wore like armour.”

“Thank you for helping me find myself, Thank you for teaching me the power of friendship, For teachers that understood me & my itch to push myself better than I could ever understand myself, For memories that I will forever desperately cling onto, And opportunities that I couldn’t have ever dreamt of for myself.”

“Thank you for making me realise my love for academia, my passion for social work, for letting me debate on our stage, to perform for hours in our iconic auditorium, and laugh into the night under our beautiful Banyan Tree.”

“Thank you for giving me a childhood of discovery and liberation. I am because you are. 20th October 1920-Forever.” Sanjana Sanghi wrote.

Sanjana Sanghi recently starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the late actor’s last release, “Dil Bechara”. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit “The Fault In Our Stars”, which is based on John Green’s 2012 bestseller of the same name.

