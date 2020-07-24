Dil Bechara EXCLUSIVE! Mukesh Chhabra Explains How Sanjana Sanghi’s Kizie Is Different From Shailene Woodley’s Hazel From The Fault In Our Stars

Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut Dil Bechara is releasing today on Hotstar. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the clock to turn 7.30 so that they can watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie.

Apart from Sushant, fans are also excited to see newcomer Sanjana Sanghi’s performance in the film. Koimoi decided to ask director Mukesh Chhabra about the casting of the leading actress.

Mukesh said, “I just wanted a completely fresh face. So that people can only see her as Kizie Basu, not anybody else. And also, I love finding new talent. If you look at Sanjana’s face, she looks very innocent. You feel like connecting with her. I had already worked with her in Rockstar, so I know that her face is correct for the cast. And I didn’t want to go wrong with the casting.”

Sanjana Sanghi’s look is also very different from Hazel Grace Lancaster in The Fault In Our Stars. In the original movie, Hazel had short hair while in Dil Bechara, Kizie Basu has long hair.

As you might know, the earlier name of Dil Bechara was Kizie and Manny. We asked the director what made him change the name. He said, “You know it’s a very difficult name to explain to people what is Kizie because they don’t know the character. So it becomes very difficult for me.”

Chhabra added that Dil Bechara is very easy to connect with. And we couldn’t agree more. Well, let’s hope that the movie gets a lot of appreciation from the critics. How excited are you to watch Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Behara? Do let us know!

