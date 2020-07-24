Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Samay Shah AKA Gogi Is The Most Mischievous Amongst Tapu Sena & His 'Katappa Baahubali' Prank Proves It!

Just like the show, the actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are very funny and hilarious in real life too. Especially, the members of Tapu Sena including Raj Anadkat aka Tapu, Kush Shah aka Goli and Samay Shah aka Gogi, are well known for their off-screen mischievousness.

If you are a hardcore core Taarak Mehta fan and that too of Tapu Sena, you would already have been through so much of their fun interviews and backstage videos. During the fun interactions, they have often seen pulling a leg of each other. In one of such old interviews, Kush Shah revealed about Samay Shah being the biggest prankster.

Two years back, on the completion of ten years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, TV Times arranged an interview of Tapu Sena. The interview comprised of all Tapu Sena members- Raj Anadkat, Nidhi Bhanushali, Azhar Sheikh, Samay Shah and Kush Shah. During the conversation, there was a point, where everyone started discussing the biggest prankster amongst themselves.

While Azhar was said to be the biggest prankster in the group, Kush’s revelation of Samay’s one prank turned the tables. As per Kush, Samay once called customer care and asked “Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Maara?” and he irritated them in such a way that his number was blocked by the company.

Would you believe that?

Meanwhile, director Malav Rajda recently posted a behind the scenes picture from the sets. The picture features a still of Jethalal, aka Dilip Joshi, Atmaram Bhide, aka Mandar Chandwadkar, and Tapu, aka Raj Anadkat. It elated the fans, as after a long time they got to see their beloved characters and society.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!