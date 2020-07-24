Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor Show Gets Its FIRST Promo, Is It Hina Khan In The Lead?

Fans were elated when they heard Ekta Kapoor was already planning for Naagin. The fourth season featured Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and Vijayendra Kumeria in pivotal roles. However, the content czarina openly accepted that the show wasn’t up to the mark. So they decided to end it soon and come up with a better season.

The shoot for the final episodes of Naagin 4 is still undergoing. It was long-stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But as things move towards normalcy, we saw Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and team get back on sets. Co-star Supriya Shukla even teased fans when she said the finale episodes are going to be really entertaining for fans.

Amidst it all, now Colors has already released a promo for Naagin 5. The short video showcases a women’s face wrapped around by a snake. While her eyes are visible, it is a little difficult to guess the actress as most of the features have been hidden. Many feel that it is Hina Khan who Ekta Kapoor has roped in as the new face.

One could hear the voice-over that says, “Raaz Gehra… Samne Layega Kiska Chehra?” As soon as the promo was out, fans went berserk. Many started trending Hina Khan on Twitter. There also remains a section who feels that the actress hiding is Dipika Kakkar. But one cannot deny the uncanny resemblance with Hina’s eyes.

Only time will tell who Ekta Kapoor has actually signed in for Naagin 5. Meanwhile, it is said the title of the show will remain the same, ‘Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.’ But the storyline is going to witness a change. With Ekta promising a better season, let’s see what she has on the table for fans this time.

Check out the Naagin 5 promo below:

