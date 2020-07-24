Puneet Vashist: “Vidyut Jammwal Ka Jh**t Nahi Hai Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Aur Ranveer Singh”

A few days ago, we saw how Josh actor Puneet Vashist slammed Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan for not being ‘qualified’ enough. He even took potshots at fraternity’s lobbying. Now, once again he has dropped a video, in which he supported Vidyut Jammwal and tore apart Shah Rukh Khan and others.

Just like his previous video or comparatively more this time, Puneet Vashist has blasted out on Bollywood. He stated how some not-so-deserving actors are controlling the industry. He went onto compare Salman, Shah Rukh and Ranveer with Vidyut Jammwal, and said they all are nothing in front of the Commando actor.

As per the video dropped by Bollywood Premee, Puneet said, “Vidyut Jammwal Ke Saamne Kya Hai Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh…Jh*at Nay Uska Yaar.” He also took a dig at so-called popular critics, who always look down upon deserving actors like Vidyut and others.

Going further, he blamed Sonu Sood for playing politically correct and even questioned Manoj Bajpayee’s silence over the lobbying in Bollywood.

Check out the full video below:

In the last video, Puneet Vashist was seen addressing different aspects of Sushant’s death. Speaking about Rhea Chakraborty, he said, “Kitni politically correct hori hai k*tiya dekh, bol bhi rahi hai ki suicide hai aur logo ki aankhon mein bhi aari hai ki Maine bhi bola ki CBI investigation karo.”

He had also spoke how all Sushant’s films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Ramleela went to Ranveer Singh. Speaking about the same, Puneet said, “Ye ch*tiya sa*la Hai Ranveer Singh, itna har*mi hai, Sushant ki teen filmein usko gayi.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!