The Four Feathers’ Heath Ledger Reminds Of Sushant Singh Rajput, HINTS Shekhar Kapur

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left everyone shocked and surprised. There are some people from fraternity who are left completely devastated and deeply affected by the incident and amongst them is maverick filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. He is expressing his emotions through social media and in the latest post, has a mention of late Heath Ledger.

We have seen how the Mr. India director is expressing his thoughts about Sushant Singh Rajput, be it evil power responsible for the talented actor’s death or his shelved project ‘Paani’. It was just a day before yesterday when Kapur said if Paani ever happens, it will be dedicated to the Chhichhore actor.

Now, Shekhar Kapur has once again taken to the platform, where he retweeted a post related to Heath Ledger. He shared a still from his directorial The Four Feathers featuring the late Ledger and said he reminds him of one Indian actor. Although he didn’t mention Sushant’s name, it’s understood about whom he is speaking.

Shekhar Kapur wrote, “There was an actor in India that reminded me so much of Heath Ledger ..”

Check out the complete post below:

Regarding Paani, Shekhar Kapur had tweeted, “If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance.”

It is said that with Paani’s post he took an indirect dig at Yash Raj Films, as they were involved with the film.

