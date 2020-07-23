Dil Bechara EXCLUSIVE! Director Mukesh Chhabra Reveals Saif Ali Khan's Cameo Has A SURPRISE, Asks Fans To Wait & Watch!

With just one day remaining for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara to release on Hotstar, the fans are eagerly waiting to watch SSR’s last film. Koimoi recently got a chance to have a candid chat with the director Mukesh Chhabra, who spoke about working with the actor, remaking a critically acclaimed film – The Fault In Our Stars and about Saif Ali Khan’s casting.

The celebrated casting director-turned-filmmaker spoke about the learnings from his directorial debut, Dil Bechara. Talking about donning multiple hats as a director, Chhabra said, “As a casting director, you only handle one department. As a filmmaker, when you direct a whole film, you are responsible for each and every situation of the film. Everyone is looking for your validation. What I have learned is how to handle everyone and get everyone on one pace to tell your story”.

Besides sharing an actor-director relationship, Sushant Singh Rajput and Mukesh Chhabra were also very close friends. When asked while shooting if he had noticed any signs that the actor might be going through a harsh time, Chhabra replied, “Not at All! NOT AT ALL! You can see the trailer; you can see the making, you can see anything! Not at all!”

Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars. We asked Chhabra if it was risky to remake an already successful film. “No, I didn’t think like that. I just felt right when I read the script. I was really emotionally moved with that story. I saw the trailer later. I hadn’t seen the trailer too,” he points out.

You also might be wondering how different Dil Bechara is going to be from the original movie? We asked him the same question. He replied, “There are few changes, the main story of the film is the same but with a different setup.”

There are also many speculations around Saif Ali Khan’s cameo in the film. Chhabra informed that like everyone else, Saif too immediately came on-board for the film. When asked about the 49-year-old actor’s character, the director said, “Right now, we are not revealing anything about Saif, in any trailer, any promo. It’s a surprise! Just wait and watch.”

Well, we are excited to see what surprise Saif Ali Khan’s character has in the film. How about you? Do let us know in the comment section below.

