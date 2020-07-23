Priyanka Chopra shared a motivational post on Instagram for her fans on Thursday.

“Don’t let the challenges of today stop us from achieving our dreams of a better tomorrow’. The picture said. Priyanka captioned the post as, ‘You got this!'”



It seems several Priyanka Chopra fans were waiting for such motivation to inspire them amidst all that is happening in the world right now.

“I needed this kind of motivation. Thank you for sharing,” a user commented.

“Your journey has always inspired me. You are an idol for so many people,” another one wrote.

Actress Priyanka Chopra will soon complete 20 years in show business. She made her movie debut with Abbas-Mustan’s romantic thriller Humraaz in 2002 and went on to become one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. She became the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series with Quantico in 2015. In 2018, she married actor and singer, Nick Jonas.

A few days ago, she shared a video in which she spoke about her plans of sharing “20 monumental moments” of her career in the coming days to “celebrate 20 years in the entertainment business”.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is spending time with her singer husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles.

