One Direction Former Member Liam Payne Reveals Why His Ex-Gf & X-Factor Judge Cheryl Didn't Give Him Standing Ovation!

Singer Liam Payne was the part of One Direction, along with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. It was ten years ago when one of the best boy bands, One Direction was formed. The band split in 2016, but they have given us some wonderful and upbeat songs to cherish forever. To be a part of the 1D band, all the singers had to do solo acts.

Today, on 1D’s 10th anniversary, Liam Payne joined Roman Kemp on the Capital Breakfast show. During the interaction, a video clip of his first audition singing ‘Cry Me A River’ from X-Factor was played. At that time, the former One Direction member joked how Cheryl was the only one who didn’t give him a standing ovation. The singer later went on to date her, but the duo broke up later.

On the show, the One Direction star spoke in detail about the audition and ex-girlfriend Cheryl not standing for him. Liam Payne said, “I practised this audition through and through and through in front of my dad because my dad likes to think he’s Simon Cowell which is hilarious.

“It went really well; I think I got a standing ovation from all the judges except for Cheryl funnily enough. We spoke about this, and she said there was another act that Simon didn’t stand up for earlier in the day and she was really angry at him and that’s why she didn’t stand up,” shared the former One Direction band member.

In the same interview, Liam Payne was asked his favourite 1D song. He revealed it’s Once In A Life and shared the reason why he loves it. The ‘Perfect’ singer said, “It’s not one of our biggest, and we’ve never performed it live, but it holds a special place for me. It’s the lyrics, that moment that everything is right.”

Yesterday, the official Twitter handle of 1D shared a post about a surprise for fans. As One Direction completed 10 years today, fans are hoping for a musical reunion of their favourite singers.

