Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Superhero Genre To Witness A New Chapter After 2660 Days! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s beloved superhero Peter Parker has officially triggered an absolute tsunami at the Indian box office! Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its unstoppable theatrical rampage across the country. In an explosive extended opening week, the film has shattered multiple domestic records, and it now stands only a step or two away from creating history!

Highest Grossing Superhero Film In India

Currently, the highest-grossing superhero film in India is Avengers: Endgame, which earned a total of 373.22 crore in India in its lifetime! The MCU film has been sitting in the number 1 spot for 2660 days! Tom Holland’s superhero flick is almost 40 crore away from creating history and claiming this spot!

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 8 Estimates

On the eighth day, the second Thursday, August 6, Spider-Man Brand New Day earned in the range of 14 – 15 crore. The grand total of the film in 8 days stands at a net collection of 332 – 333 crore in India. Despite a reduction in total shows, the film registered an occupancy of 36.4% over 16,428 shows on August 8.

Back in April 2019, roughly 2,660 days ago, Marvel’s epic ensemble Avengers: Endgame was released in India, setting an unheard-of benchmark at the box office. Now, Tom Holland’s superhero outing as Peter Parker is poised to dethrone Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing superhero film in India!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing superhero films at the Indian Box Office (Net Collection).

Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 332 – 333 crore (estimates) Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 135 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also the third-highest-grossing Hollywood film in India after Avatar: Way Of Water and Avengers: Endgame. It might surpass both the benchmarks over the second weekend.

Advertisement

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office: Emraan Hashmi’s Film Needs Only 11.2 Crore Opening To Enter The Top 10 Romantic Openings Of Hindi Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News