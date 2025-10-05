Avatar: The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron, was re-released this Friday with an added sneak peek of the upcoming new Avatar movie. Despite having premium screens and many promotions, it opened with underwhelming numbers at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 2022 magnum opus picks up where the first film ended. This time, Jake Sully and his family, under a new human threat, seek refuge with the aquatic Metkayina clan of Pandora. The third film will introduce a new clan, the Ash people, and according to reports, they will play enemy to our leading team.

Avatar 2 re-release box office collection on day 1 in North America

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has been in the news recently for its re-release. According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Avatar 2 collected just $1.1 million at the box office in North America on Friday when it re-released. This is an underwhelming collection considering the film has been re-released across 2,14o screens in North America, including the premium format screens. It collected just $340K from the Thursday previews. It seems this film has lost its charm among the audience. Meanwhile, Avatar collected $3.4 million over 1,860 theatres in 2022. But it was released after over thirteen years, and thus, there was more buzz.

Re-release opening weekend projection

According to industry analysts, this 20th Century Studios re-release flick will earn between $3 million and $4 million at the domestic box office during its re-issue opening weekend. However, the numbers seem disappointing for a movie of such a vast scale, but it is not. Since the film is only three years old and is available to stream on Disney+, these numbers are pretty encouraging.

More about the upcoming movie

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set one year after the events of the second film. The Metkayina Clan, Jake and Neytiri’s family, deal with the death of Neteyam as they encounter a new aggressive Na’vi tribe called the Ash People led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang, who has allied with Jake’s enemy, Quaritch, as conflict on Pandora escalates to devastating consequences.

Avatar: The Way of Water was re-released on October 3 and will be on the big screen for one week only.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: The Smashing Machine North America Box Office Day 1: Dwayne Johnson’s Film Opens With Lame Numbers, Headed For A Worse Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News