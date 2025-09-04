Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to return to the big screen ahead of the release of Avatar: Fire & Ash, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 19, 2025. While fans eagerly await the third installment of the Avatar franchise, 20th Century Studios is taking viewers back to Pandora a little earlier with the re-release of Avatar: The Way of Water.

When Is Avatar: The Way Of Water Re-Releasing?

Avatar: The Way of Water will be re-released in the US on October 3, 2025. Meanwhile, in India, the film will return to theatres a day before, on October 2, 2025. The film will return in 3D and remain in theatres for one week.

This re-release will allow audiences to have an immersive experience and rediscover Pandora’s breathtaking underwater landscapes and the heartfelt story of the Sully family on the big screen once again, nearly two months before the third chapter, Avatar: Fire & Ash, arrives in cinemas.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Was A Global Phenomenon

Directed by the visionary James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water originally released in December 2022 as a sequel to 2009’s Avatar. The visually stunning sequel went on to become the third highest-grossing film of all time, earning $2.3 billion at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo).

The global phenomenon also earned immense critical acclaim, even winning an Oscar for Best Achievement in Visual Effects. The film stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald, all reprising their roles from the first film.

It also features Sigourney Weaver, returning in an additional role, and Kate Winslet, joining the cast as Ronal. The revolves around a blue-skinned humanoid Na’vi named Jake Sully (Worthington) and his family as they seek refuge with the aquatic Metkayina clan of Pandora amid renewed human threat.

Whether you want to relive the adventure or discover the magic on the big screen for the first time, this is one unique cinematic experience you wouldn’t want to miss! So put on your 3D glasses, grab the popcorn, and watch Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres again.

