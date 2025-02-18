Zoe Saldana has cemented her place as one of the most influential actresses in Hollywood, celebrated for her memorable roles in some of cinema’s biggest franchises. From playing the fierce Nyota Uhura in Star Trek to the enigmatic Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, Saldana has consistently proven her versatility as an actress. Among her filmography, the Avatar series stands as a cornerstone of her career.

Saldana debuted as Neytiri in James Cameron’s groundbreaking 2009 epic Avatar. The movie’s visual spectacle and environmental themes made it a cultural phenomenon, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. Saldana reprised her role over a decade later in Avatar: The Way of Water and is set to continue playing Neytiri in the franchise’s upcoming sequels, with the saga spanning into 2031. Recently, Saldana opened up about what it means to dedicate over 20 years to one character, calling it “a gift.”

Zoe Saldana calls working in Avatar “beautiful”

In a heartfelt conversation with Deadline’s The Actor’s Side, Zoe Saldana reflected on her journey with the Avatar franchise, emphasizing how playing Neytiri has shaped her life and career. “I was 28 when I did the first movie and I think if all goes to plan, I’m gonna be 53, 54 for the very fifth one and last one,” she shared. “That’s a gift.”

Saldana described the opportunity to revisit Neytiri as a privilege. She noted how James Cameron’s storytelling resonates deeply, especially with communities that see themselves reflected in the film’s themes of environmentalism and Indigenous representation. “It’s a gift to be able to revisit a character that has given me so much. To revisit a place that has been so magical… That’s beautiful to be a part of something so impactful,” she remarked.

Beyond Avatar, Saldana’s career has soared to unimaginable heights. With her roles in Avatar and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she’s part of some of the highest-grossing movies in the world. Despite her immense success, Saldana remains grounded. As the saga continues with Avatar: Fire and Ash slated for release in December 2025, Saldana’s journey with Neytiri is far from over.

