Zoe Saldaña is elated and reveling in unparalleled triumph after earning her first-ever Golden Globe nomination as Rita in the musical thriller ‘Emilia Perez.’

On Monday, December 9, the actress shared in an interview that she had spoken to her loved ones, including her husband of over 10 years, Marco Perego, and mother, Asalia Nazario, since receiving the exciting news.

Zoe Saldaña on How She Felt After Getting Nominated

“It feels overwhelmingly beautiful,” Saldaña said of the honor, per People Magazine. “I didn’t know how much I wanted it because I stopped thinking it would ever happen to someone like me. I’m having an out-of-body experience, and my heart is grateful. It feels good to be recognized for the hard work you put into something you believe so much in.”

The 46-year-old, currently in Paris, said she reached out to her family as soon as she received the news. “I woke up my mom,” the ‘Avatar’ star laughed. “My husband was awake. He was awake, so I connected with him first and foremost.”

She continued, “My entire team is awake in L.A. and New York and rooting for us, for me, and for Emilia Pérez. I also connected with them, and I’m here with my team. I was surrounded by love and support.”

The actress also dialed her nominated co-stars, saying, “I left a message for Selena [Gomez], and I left a message for Karla [Sofía Gascón] immediately. I’m just so proud of us. I’m so proud of them. They deserve all the accolades. They’re so incredibly amazing in this movie and such amazing people.”

Zoe Saldaña on What is the Most Special About her Award Nomination

Saldana mentioned that what felt most meaningful about her award recognition was the opportunity to represent someone many could identify with.

I know that this is something special,” she continues. “That a girl who looks like me from Queens, New York, can also win and is meant to reach just higher peaks of mountains. Anybody can do it, anybody.”

Saldana revealed to the outlet in September at the 2024 New York Film Festival that she and her co-stars developed a strong bond during production.

“It’s wonderful,” she said of her cast. “To this day, there’s so much love, there’s so much respect.

The mother of three continued, “You know, every time we were on the red carpet, we were so excited to be a part of this project and to work with [director] Jacques Audiard that we were kind of childlike when we were shooting Emilia.”

