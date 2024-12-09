We’d expect that sparks would fly, right? Well, not exactly. Known for his knockout punches in the ring, he once had his ego punctured during his first encounter with Jackson. Well, it’d have hurt his ego being the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet,’ surprisingly, he held onto his ego for many years until the music icon called him to hang out.

Mike Tyson Recalled His First Meeting with Michael Jackson

Being the legendary boxer of his time, Mike Tyson was no stranger to fame during his peak in the late ‘80s and ‘90s. Carrying titles like Iron Mike, he ruled the boxing world and had an ego stronger than himself to match his status. Even the most formidable fighters can get a dose of humility, especially when meeting another global icon like Michael Jackson.

Reportedly, Tyson recalled his first encounter with the King of Pop on the Bite the Mic podcast and shared how their first meeting was not what he’d imagined. After Jackson’s concern, he shared that it was 1989 and that the boxer was waiting for his car. However, when he meets MJ, instead of sharing mutual admiration, Jackson’s reaction unexpectedly tears down Tyson’s ego.

How Did Michale Jackson Puncture Mike Tyson’s Ego?

Mike Tyson’s larger-than-life persona met Michael Jackson when he was at the peak of his career. After crossing paths at Jackson’s Cleveland concert, their meeting was somewhat unexpected, leaving the boxer stunned.

Recalling the encounter, Tyson shared, “We go to the concert. The last song is over with…we’re by the door and Mike’s [Michael Jackson] at the door, and he’s waiting for a car. He is looking, and people are coming over…and then I try to get closer to him, and he turns around and says, ‘Where do I know you from?’”

This question shattered Tyson’s ego as he realized the pop legend didn’t recognize him, even at the height of his fame. Tyson simply said, “I’m just an admirer of yours.”

Though initially bruised, Tyson later resolved the moment when Jackson invited him to hang out, leading to a friendship that lasted until Jackson’s passing in 2009.

