Sylvester Stallone has had his fair share of iconic moments on the screen, and let’s be honest, he’s practically a legend. However, working with another legend, Mike Tyson didn’t go smoothly. Known for his fierce reputation in boxing, Tyson surprisingly wanted a cameo in the film. But Stallone wasn’t too keen on him having to step in the ring as he didn’t feel the vibe. Though the movie starred several real fighters like Antonio Carver, Stallone refused to work with Tyson, and honestly, it’s rude.

Sylvester Stallone Refused To Work With Mike Tyson

The Rocky icon Sylvester Stallone has never backed down from working with tough guys throughout his career. But when it came to Mike Tyson, who came knocking on the doors of Rocky Balboa, Stallone wasn’t exactly thrilled about the idea.

Surprisingly, Stallone wanted to be a villain in the movie, but Stallone wasn’t keen. In an interview with Contact Music (via Boxing Scene), he shared, “Mike wanted to fight me in this film, but I thought it was a bad idea. I know I’m not that young, but I’m still too young to die. I said, ‘Thanks, but I don’t think that would be an excellent idea. Thank you very much.’”

So, instead of a Tyson vs. Stallone showdown, Rocky Balboa took a different direction, and the film became a hit.

Sylvester Stallone Gave This Role To Mike Tyson

After Sylvester Stallone turned down Mike Tyson for the role, the boxer brought a new level of intensity. The actor revealed that Tyson wasn’t shy about wanting a role and constantly called Stallone’s office to get a fight scene. Eventually, Stallone gave in, but not in the way Tyson expected. Well, he offered Tyson a spot in the audience; really, audience? Well, that’s not what he might have expected.

But Tyson was right by the ring when Stallone showed up on set. Knowing his reputation, Stallone quickly told the crew, “Eventually, I relented and said he could be in the audience. Then I never heard from him. Suddenly, he was on the side when I turned up in the ring; I turned around and asked the crew, ‘Can you make sure you keep that son of a b**** out of the ring? If he gets in, he’ll kill me.’ The man’s a killer.”

Instead of Tyson, Stallone chooses to keep the realism alive by casting actual boxing talent. He starred Antonio Tarver, the former light heavyweight champ, who played Mason Dixon, Rocky’s final opponent in the film. It worked out well, keeping Rocky Balboa grounded while delivering an epic showdown.

