The decision by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to leave royal duties and move to Montecito, California, came as quite a shock to everyone. Now, years later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are happily settled into their lives with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meanwhile, their public appearances have remained few and scattered. But the couple are reportedly all set for a grand comeback to the public eye, and Markle is considering an A-list makeover for it. Here’s everything we know about the couple’s plan for 2025.

Is Meghan Markle Undergoing A Revamp With Prince Harry?

According to Life & Style, Markle is reportedly looking to undergo some transformations to elevate her brand in the industry. An insider told the portal that the Duchess has “surrounded herself with a very elite group of women” who earn quite a lot and only get the best things for themselves. “They’re all telling Meghan she should look, and feel, like the star she is,” the source alleged. As per the report, Markle is thus looking to revamp.

Recent reports have also suggested that Meghan and Harry have been attempting to branch out to create an identity for themselves away from the royal family tag. “They want to be seen as individuals doing good works, not just as a couple. He has his charities, she has hers,” a source told the magazine. They pointed out that Markle would work with professionals.

Meghan Markle’s Alleged A-List Makeover Schedule

The insider alleged that she is on the same team as Julia Roberts and her stylist Jamie Mizrahi also works with Adele and Jennifer Lawrence. The report claimed the revamp would include high-end designer clothes and hair and makeup done by an A-list and professional team.

The report added that many of Markle’s star friends have introduced her to top-tier skin care options, allegedly leading to her “spending a fortune on creams and treatments, with weekly facials and spa trips.” The source claimed that the former actress indulges in private Pilates sessions daily. And that’s not all that fits into her schedule.

Markle, as alleged by the report, has been actively getting into beauty treatments, wardrobe meetings, and fittings with the best the industry has to offer. “It’s very much the life of an A-list starlet,” the insider expressed. They concluded that the Duchess “wants to be taken seriously as a big player” and that, since “in Hollywood appearance is everything,” she is putting in effort and unwilling to leave anything to chance.

Meghan Markle’s 2025 Projects

Meanwhile, according to even more rumors, Markle is all set to release her upcoming Netflix show in 2025. It is reported to revolve around cooking, hosting, and gardening. Additionally, she will launch her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchards, around the same time next year. For more such updates, check out the Hollywood News section on Koimoi.

