Zoe Saldana is known for her roles in significant blockbuster franchises, which earned her widespread acclaim as a renowned actress. Her iconic role as Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies cemented her status as a critical figure in the million-dollar franchise. Besides her role in Guardians of the Galaxy, she starred in sci-fi films, including Avatar and Star Trek. Beyond her acting career, the actress is married to Marco Perego, but she once revealed a shocking detail about her marriage.

In WIRED web’s most searched questions, the actress got candid about her personal life. Zach Galifianakis joined her as they discussed little details about their lives. Saldana had her breakthrough when she starred in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek alongside Simon Pegg, Chris Pine, and Karl Urban. While answering a question about her married life, Saldana revealed that she married her husband because of her pregnancy.

Saldana is married to an Italian filmmaker and producer, Marco Perego, and met him at star parties after working with Abrams and James Cameron. She admitted that she didn’t have any plans to marry him. When a fan asked, “How did Zoe Saldana meet Marco Perego?” she said, “It’s funny, you should ask. I kept meeting him at all these parties and I always kept running in the opposite direction because he just looked like the biggest player in the room!”

She then explained what happened between her and Perego when they got married. She admitted, “I got pregnant, and I told him, ‘You can’t leave! We’re having twins, and you’re gonna have to marry me,’ and he did!” Saldana then lauded her husband that she was the most excellent person. The couple welcomed twins Cy and Bowie in 2014 and a son, Zen, in 2016.

