Zoe Saldaña will soon be back as the skilled CIA operative, Joe, in the new season of Lioness, aka Special Ops: Lioness. The spy thriller series debuted on Paramount+ last year and broke the platform’s viewership records on its premiere day.

The show revolves around the secretive Lioness program that recruits a group of female undercover operatives to infiltrate terrorist organizations. Apart from Saldaña, some other big names are also associated with the show, like Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman.

Lioness Season 2: Release Date

Lioness Season 2 is slated to premiere on Paramount+ on October 27th, 2024. The first two episodes of the season will be released on the same day. This puts the gap between the first and the second installment at more than a year, as the debut season finale aired on September 3rd, 2023.

Paramount+ recently unveiled a first look at the new episodes. Check out the image below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lioness (@lionesspplus)

Lioness Season 2: Plot

The first season followed Joe, the officer in charge of the Lioness program, and Sergeant Cruz Manuelos, a new recruit in the program, as they embark on a dangerous mission. Season 2 will begin with Joe taking a much-needed break to focus on her husband and daughter. However, the hiatus would not last long as the CIA will face a previously unknown threat, and recruit a new member to deal with it.

The official synopsis reads, “In Season 2, as the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.”

Lioness Season 2: Cast

The main cast will be reprising their roles in Lioness Season 2, including Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, and Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins, the U.S. Secretary of State. Additionally, The Umbrella Academy star Genesis Rodriguez will be joining the show as Josie, a helicopter pilot.

The series also stars Dave Annable as Neal, Jill Wagner as Bobby, LaMonica Garrett as Tucker, James Jordan as Two Cups, Austin Hébert as Randy, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, and Hannah Love Lanier as Kate.

