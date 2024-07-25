Star Trek actor Chris Pine did not mince words while expressing his frustrations over delays in the potential fourth instalment of the rebooted franchise. It’s been nearly a decade since Chris Pine portrayed Captain Kirk in Star Trek after starring in the third instalment in 2016. While fans have been dutifully waiting for the fourth instalment, Pine shared that they have faced a few roadblocks getting Star Trek 4 off the ground.

During a recent ACE Superhero Comic Con appearance, Chirs Pine revealed his reasons for delays in the fourth instalment. Star Trek Beyond, the third movie in the rebooted franchise, was panned by critics.

Furthermore, the film failed to make an impact at the box office, earning $343M against a production budget of $185M. The franchise was shelved after the bad reviews and underwhelming box office performance. Nothing has come to fruition despite a few murmurs of a sequel over the years.

In a recent appearance at ACE Superhero Comic Con, Chirs Pine shared his reasons for the delays, saying the Paramount studio was pandering to the wrong audience before noting that big-budget films were killing the movie industry.

Chris Pine said that instead of succumbing to the industry pressure to deliver big-budget productions to pander to a broader audience, studios should stick to pleasing the die-hard fans who don’t care much about the pomp and pageantry that comes with big-budget productions.

He said, “I think we should make films that appeal to people who want to see the film. I’m sick of trying to please people who don’t want to see what we do.”

Chris Pine went on to note that big movie budgets are killing the industry, which is hyper-focused on recouping its investments. He said, “We’re at a place where to make a film, you make it for like $500 million. That’s half a billion dollars to make these films that you like. For it to be considered successful and everyone to be paid back, you have to make extraordinary amounts of money. The metrics of it don’t seem to make much sense to me.”

Chris Pine continued that the studies should focus on story-driven projects instead of spectacular action sequences. He added, “I think we just make a much smaller film that’s more story-driven and more character-based. There’s less sh-t exploding, and maybe we can do it that way. Also, shoot it on film, not digital.”

Chris Pine hopes for a less flashy Star Trek film. It remains to be seen if the studio will heed his suggestion.

Must Read: Dave Bautista Starrer My Spy: The Eternal City Ending Explained: What Happens To Bishop Crane?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News