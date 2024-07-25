America’s biggest dating experiment is now headed to the UK as Love Is Blind: UK begins streaming on Netflix soon. The British version of the reality series will follow the same format as the original, with singles entering the pods and talking to each other with their faces hidden.

The UK is the latest country to have its own version of the dating reality series after the USA, Japan, Brazil, and Sweden. Excited to watch a bunch of British men and women trying to find true love in their pods? Here is everything you should know about Love Is Blind: UK.

Love Is Blind: UK: Premiere Date and Release Schedule

Love Is Blind: UK is all set to premiere on Netflix internationally on August 7th, 2024. The reality show will feature 11 episodes, which will be released on Wednesdays in three batches. The complete release schedule is as below:

Episodes 1 to 4: August 7th

Episodes 5 to 9: August 14th

Episodes 10 and 11: August 21st

Love Is Blind: UK: Format and Trailer

In Love Is Blind: UK, 30 men and women enter pods to meet potential soulmates without outside distractions. If they get engaged, they see each other for the first time. Back in the real world, they’ll test if their love lasts through daily life challenges until their wedding day arrives, discovering if love is truly blind. Netflix unveiled the trailer for the series in July 2024. Watch it below:

Love Is Blind: UK: Hosts and Cast

The series will be hosted by real-life couple Emma Willis and Matt Willis, who will take over the reins from Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who host the USA version. Emma is a broadcaster who previously served as a presenter on Big Brother. Her husband, Matt, is a singer and musician who co-founded the pop band Busted.

“I love to play matchmaker with my friends and love LOVE, so I am so excited to be co-hosting the first-ever UK version of Love Is Blind. I’m intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part. Plus — you’re getting double Willis! I’ve loved going to work with Matt, and we’re both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity,” Emma said about hosting the series.

Meanwhile, the cast of the show is yet to be announced, so stay tuned for further updates on Love Is Blind: UK.

