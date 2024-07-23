House of The Dragon Season 2 is racing toward its conclusion, and the story gets more thrilling each week. The series has already aired six episodes of the new season, and only two more are left in the pipeline.

From Aemond rising to power to the smallfolk turning against the Greens and to the Blacks claiming a new dragon, a lot has already happened, and the viewers can not wait to watch when House of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 premieres.

House of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 7: Release Date and Time

The seventh episode of House of The Dragon Season 2 will be released on HBO on Sunday, July 28th at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. The episode will be simultaneously released for streaming on Max. Directed by Loni Peristere, the episode has a runtime of 67 minutes. Its title is yet to be revealed. Additionally, viewers in the UK can watch the episode on July 29th at 2 am BST on Sky, and the Indian audience can enjoy the show on July 29th at 6:30 am IST on JioCinema.

House of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 7: Preview

HBO has released an exciting preview for the episode, which showcases Rhaenyra and Syrax questioning Addam and Seasmoke, Alicent going through an existential crisis, Aemond’s council learning about Daeron Targaryen’s advancements, and Daemon doing, well, whatever he is doing at Harrenhal. Watch the trailer below:

House of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 7: What to Expect?

House of The Dragon Season 2 will be airing its penultimate episode next week, so expect a lot of action as we prepare for the finale. Now that Seasmoke has been claimed by Addam, the Blacks will be looking for more people who can bond with other dragons and help them in the war.

At the same time, Aemond summons Otto Hightower back to King’s Landing, so we might see the most significant player in the game reentering the scene. On the other hand, Rhaenyra and Mysaria’s intimate moment in the previous episode might change the dynamics between them. Also, Lord Grover is dead, so hopefully, Daemon can convince the Riverlands houses to join forces against the Greens.

