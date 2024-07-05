Historical dramas such as Game of Thrones and its prequel House of the Dragon don’t feel right without a few mysterious, twisted, and witchy references. As House of the Dragon Season 2 has released, the viewers have noticed significant mention of Harrenhal Castle in the first three episodes. However, its implications for the upcoming Dance of the Dragons storyline remain unclear for many of the audience.

In the first three released episodes, Daemon exiles himself from the Dragonstone to Harrenhal after his grave mistake leading to young Jaehaery’s death. In Harrenhal, he hopes to secure the fortress as a base for his army and convinces Ser Simon Strong to pledge loyalty to Queen Rhaenyra. However, the latest episode sees Daemon being haunted by mysterious visions and mentioning a curse, hinting at a deeper force at play in Harrenhal. So what is it exactly?

Harrenhal is the stronghold of the Strong family including Lyonel Strong, Larys Strong, and Harwin Strong, with Harwin believed to be the true father of Rhaenyra’s children Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey. Towards the end of season one, Lyonel and Hawin die in a mysterious castle fire at Harrenhal, leaving Larys to inherit control without displaying much grief. This fire fuels speculation of a curse haunting the fortress.

Speaking of Harrenhal, the fortress stands as the largest castle in the Seven Kingdoms which is situated north of the expansive God’s Eye Lake. It was built over 130 years ago by Harren Hoare and constructed over four decades with the labor of many slaves. The construction of Harrenhal was nearing completion when Aegon the Conqueror, along with his sisters Visenya and Rhaenys, invaded Westeros with their formidable dragons. Refusing to bend the knee to Aegon, Harren is defiant and believes his castle is impregnable, only to witness the devastating power of dragons firsthand. Harren and his heirs met a fiery end, and much of the castle walls were destroyed by Aegon and his dragon Balerion.

Ever since that day, a series of tragedies have plagued every single individual and family that has taken residence at Harrenhal. Aegon I Targaryen passed the castle to Quenton Qoherys followed by House Harroway killed by King Maegor I Targaryen and was taken over by Rhaena Targaryen. After her death, Harrenhal was given to Bywin Strong and then to Larys. Legend has it that Harren mixed human blood into the castle’s mortar, contributing to its cursed reputation, and has proven too costly to maintain. What lies ahead of the Harrenhal curse can be expected to be explored in the upcoming episodes of House of the Dragon season 2.

