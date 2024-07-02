House of the Dragon Season 2 is gradually moving towards the dreadful Dance of the Dragon as the Greens and the Blacks prepare for the all-out war by gathering support from several houses. Amidst that, in Episode 3 HOTD, four dragon eggs were shown, and the director, Geeta Vasant Patel, revealed its connection to Game of Thrones and Daenerys. Scroll below for the deets.

Before the events of GOT, the dragons reportedly went extinct until Daenerys’ three dragons hatched from the eggs. Danny named them after her loved ones—Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion. For the uninitiated, Daenerys Targaryen was played by the talented actress Emilia Clarke, and her performance was so compelling that it partially resulted in a completely separate series dedicated to the Targaryens.

House of the Dragon Episode 3 was aired on Sunday, June 30, and it received a strong 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes from twelve reviews. The episode director, Geeta Vasant Patel, confirmed to Mashable [via ScreenRant] that the three dragons out of the four shown in the latest episode are the same ones that will later belong to Daenerys Targaryen. Patel said, “Those are Daenerys’ eggs. All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene.”

Rhaenyra sends the four eggs to Vale and Rhaena to look after them and her remaining kids, excluding Jace. However, there is no revelation about the fourth egg. The eggs leaving Dragonstone will be kept safe for 200 years until Daenerys gets their possession in the Game of Thrones. Hopefully, the fans will learn about the mysterious fourth dragon egg from House of the Dragon Episode 3, along with the three others that will hatch into Drogon and his siblings.

Here’s how the netizens feel about this revelation:

One user wrote, “Daenerys got a direct blessing from her ancestor.”

Another said, “The fact Rhaena really did end up protecting the Targaryen legacy she had the most important job.”

Followed by one asking, “Where is the last egg? The blue egg…”

Another stated, “So there is one egg out there somewhere that is unaccounted for?”

One person added, “Cool Easter egg.”

“That’s so amazing,” said a fan.

And, “The show is getting interesting.”

By the time of the events of Game of Thrones, dragons went extinct in Westeros. The tension builds up, leading to the brutal civil war, also known as the Dance of the Dragons in House of the Dragon. The dragons will play a vital role in this prequel series, and their importance will be revealed as the show progresses.

House of the Dragon’s new episodes air every Sunday and are available on Max.

