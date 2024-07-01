As Stranger Things is putting together its finale chapter, Millie Bobby Brown is bidding her goodbyes to the franchise that made her a household name. Brown played the lead role in Stranger Things as Eleven and won critical acclaim for her amazing performance. As fans are waiting for the upcoming chapter yet feeling sad as it reaches its conclusion, they also eagerly want to see what lies ahead for Brown.

In addition to Stranger Things, Brown also starred in Netflix’s Enola Holmes in two chapters, hinting that Enola Holmes 3 might present the next project for the 20-year-old actress.

Millie Bobby Brown has long partnered with Netflix and has delivered two successful projects, Enola Holmes and her latest, Damsel. Although neither of these movies has achieved the same level of impact as Stranger Things, they have established a promising future on the streaming platform, especially Enola Holmes. As Stranger Things approaches its finale season, Brown will likely sign her next deal as the third instalment of Enola Holmes, likely to begin after Stranger Things 5 concludes.

If this happens as we’re anticipating, Enola Holmes 3 will possibly hit the screen in early 2025. While the third chapter was confirmed last year by the Head of Netflix Film, Scott Stuber, the details about the plot, cast, and storyline are still under wraps. As for Brown, Enola Holmes 3 will serve as her next big project after bowing out of the Stranger Things franchise.

Furthermore, Brown has been very clear about her feelings towards ending Stranger Things. Although she remains grateful to the show for launching her career, she feels she has exhausted her excitement and is eager to move on. Brown has compared the final season to graduating from high school, something she just wants to complete. This is primarily due to lengthy filming schedules hindering her focus on other projects.

In an interview with Glamour, Brown shared, “When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.’ Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

She further admitted that she’s not feeling sad about its end, “No one is dying. When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people.” Let’s wait and see what lies for Brown.

Stranger Things 5 is expected to arrive in early 2026.

