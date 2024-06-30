Maya Hawke Says Stranger Things Season 5 Is "8 Movies" Crammed Into One Series; Notes It Takes "A Year" To Shoot Eight Episodes

It’s been a while since the Hawkins gang from Stranger Things graced our screens, and according to Robin, aka Maya Hawke, fans may have to wait a bit longer before the final season drops on Netflix. In a recent Podcrushed podcast, Maya Hawke opened up to host Penn Badgley about the shooting process of Stranger Things season 5, hinting fans may have to wait a year to see the final season in all its apocalyptic glory.

Netflix’s most popular and successful TV show, Strange Things, is ending with its fifth season. Stranger Things season 4 ended with Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) plan being set into motion, and the Upside Down began to take over Hawkins. Season 4, which dropped on Netflix in 2022, is one of the most-watched shows on the streamer.

Fans have been desperately waiting for season five, which was stalled due to the writer’s strike last year. In the Podcrushed interview, Maya Hawke told host Penn Badgley she is currently in Atlanta shooting the latest season, which she described as “making basically 8 movies.”

At the 37-minute mark of the podcast, Hawke said each of the eight episodes in the final season is really long, adding, “It takes a long time to write each season and a long time to shoot them. We’re making basically eight movies.”

Hawke added that it takes a year to shoot the entire season, and considering season 5 of Stranger Things began production this year, the show will probably air in 2025.

Hawke also revealed she’s gotten close to the cast members over the years, saying, “Every year, I’ve gotten closer and closer with my cast and gotten more and more. Comfortable in the city and, um, more and more able to take care of myself here.”

