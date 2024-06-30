Over a decade after Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane, aka Dr. McSteamy, exited the beloved medical drama, the star shared insight into his shocking departure.

The Euphoria star played Dr. Mark Sloan in the Emmy Award-winning ABC show between 2006 and 2012. The fan-favorite character was killed off in the ninth season following a plane crash, which also saw his on-and-off-again love interest, Lexi Grey, succumb to her injuries.

The show that prides itself on killing fan-favorite characters without a moment’s hesitation devastated fans with Eric Dane’s exit. In a recent Dax Shepard podcast, Dane gave fans insight into his departure from the show, revealing it wasn’t his decision to quit.

In an interview on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Dane shared he did not willingly leave the show but was ‘let go”, noting his struggles with addiction had a small part to play in his ousting.

He said, “I didn’t leave as much as I thought I would. Didn’t let me go because of that [alcohol and drug addiction], although it definitely didn’t help.”

The Grey’s Anatomy star revealed he was under the influence for most of his tenure at Grey’s Anatomy and might have eventually turned himself into a liability.

Dane said, “If you take the whole eight years I was on Grey’s, I was f**ked up longer than I was sober, and that was when things started going sideways for me.”

He added, “I was starting to become, as most of these actors who have spent significant time on the show, start to become very expensive for the network.”

Dane credited show creator Shonda Rhimes for protecting his public image after his exit from the show before noting he was ‘probably fired” from his job.

Dane shared, “I love Shonda – she protected me, but I was probably fired. It wasn’t ceremoniously like, ‘You’re fired’, it was just like ‘You’re not coming back’.”

Meanwhile, after leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Eric Dane went on to star in “Last Ship” and was recently seen on the HBO show “Euphoria.”

