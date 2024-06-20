English actor Jamie Campbell Bower joined the Stranger Things cast in Season 4 as Henry Creel, aka Vecna, aka One. He will reprise his role in Season 5 as well, and while it’s in production, Jamie has opened up about what the audiences can expect from the upcoming season. According to him, this upcoming season will be ‘bonkers.’ Scroll below for the deets.

The Netflix series was released in 2016. It stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour in crucial roles. It is one of the most popular series worldwide. The third and fourth seasons are on Netflix’s most popular shows list, with 94.8 million and 140.7 million views, respectively. The fifth season is the final one, and fans eagerly await it.

Jamie Campbell Bower recently had a candid conversation with iHeart’s I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario podcast. The Hollywood Reporter has compiled what the English actor said about Stranger Things 5. Jamie said, “If you thought last season was nuts, this season is just out of control, wild, like, it’s bonkers. It really, really is.” He added, “It’s bigger. It’s just completely insane. It’s completely insane.”

The Stranger Things 5 star continued, “It’s just continually building.” Jamie Campbell Bower added, “It’s been really interesting as well to have the play on in London, which I went to go and see, which goes back to Henry before we met him in season four. And to have a lot of the questions or a lot of the thoughts that I had about that character kind of answered by watching the play and also discover more, was really interesting for me.”

Jamie Campbell Bower will return to send chills down everyone’s back as Vecna in Stranger Things 5. It is expected to be released in 2025.

