Johnny Depp’s one of the most fan-favorite relationships was with Winona Ryder and many wanted to see the two of them tying the knot. However, things did not work out well between the former couple in the early 90s, and they ended up calling off their engagement. While among the several reasons, Depp once mentioned that their relationship ended due to the discussions in media, it was also once reported that the actor proposed to another actress while being engaged to Ryder.

It was love at first sight for Depp and Ryder when they met at a movie premiere in 1989. As Ryder was getting a drink inside the theater, Depp laid eyes on her and knew she was the one for him. Since then, they began dating.

It did not take the Pirates of the Caribbean star much time to propose to his then-ladylove. Within a few months of dating, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were engaged despite the fact that the latter was still a teenager. In 1993, the two parted ways and broke off their engagement.

Throughout their relationship, several media reports claimed that both Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were unfaithful to each other, but they dismissed these reports. However, per Showbiz CheatSheet, an unauthorized biography of the Stranger Things star claimed that Depp was not entirely faithful. The book reported that Depp proposed to Tally Chanel during the premiere of the 1990 Bruce Willis starrer Die Hard 2.

The book also claimed that Ryder was aware of all of Depp’s flings. It read, “He made no secret of his past liaisons.” “Even close friends testified that they weren’t all so much in the past. One of these liaisons was Tally Chanel, whom he met at the premiere of Bruce Willis’ Die Hard 2 in 1990. The B movie actress confirmed how she helped Depp out of his limo. ‘Our eyes locked, and he asked me to marry him.’”

Well, whether this report is true or not has not been confirmed yet, but their relationship still went on for a few years. Their breakup was hard on Winona Ryder, as she even took a sabbatical from acting after some time. On the other hand, Depp moved on with Kate Moss and later Vanessa Paradis. In 2015, he got married to Amber Heard, but things did not go well for them for too long.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Saltburn’ Director Emerald Fennell Addresses Explicit & Disturbing Scenes In Jacob Elordi & Barry Keoghan’s Dark Dramedy: “Wanted To Make People Feel Something”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News