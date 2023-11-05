Hollywood heartthrob Bruce Willis has been suffering from frontotemporal dementia for over a year now. The actor took his immediate retirement from acting as he began spending more time with his family while battling the disease. The actor’s family includes his wife, Emma Hemming Wills, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five daughters. While the actor’s condition is getting more serious with time, he allegedly does not remember Demi and their 13 years of marriage.

Willis and Demi first met at the premiere of Stakeout in 1987. The two immediately hit it off, and four months down in the relationship, they tied the knot. The two split up in 1998 and got divorced in 2000. Since then, they have remained close friends and co-parents.

As Bruce Willis’ dementia has allegedly progressed with time, his wife and ex-wife have often addressed media questions about his condition. Emma Hemming Willis even mentioned how the condition is rightfully called a family disease as it is getting harder on the Willis family with time. Despite the hardships in the Willis household, they are holding it together.

As per a source by Closer, Demi Moore had a difficult moment when she found out that the Die Hard star could not recognize her. She visited her ex-husband after she returned from her trip to Italy and realized that Bruce Willis could no longer remember the years he spent with her. The insider added, “Demi kept in touch with the kids and Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming,” while on her Summer trip, but she had no idea how the Pulp Fiction star’s condition had worsened.

The source even said, “Demi could tell he really didn’t recognize her.” However, Bruce Willis still recognizes his wife, Emma, and his daughters. However, he is, at times, aggressive and is experiencing a physical decline.

Last year, the Willis family released a statement informing people about Bruce’s dementia diagnosis. He also retired from his acting career as he had trouble memorizing his lines before the diagnosis. The actor was in the industry since 1980 and starred in more than 100 movies throughout his career. He was also a guest star on Friends as Paul and won an Emmy for his role.

