The multi-cultural beloved sitcom, Modern Family’s cast has reunited and returned to the youthful and energetic Dunphy’s household. For a new WhatsApp commercial, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have reprised their roles as Phil Dunphy, Claire Dunphy, Cam Tucker, and Mitchell Pritchett.

According to a press release, the awesome foursome returned to the Dunphy’s house from the ABC sitcom to “address America’s blue and green bubble” messaging divide and provide an update on what the beloved family has been up to since the series finale in 2020. The commercial begins with Phil, Claire, and Cam reacting to a cute photo that Hayley sent to the family group chat.

In the ad, Mitchell says as he enters the room, “Oh let me see!” When Phil tells him to check the group chat, Claire and Cam go quiet, and Phil realizes his mistake. Mitchell asks, before uttering his iconic line, “You started a family chat without me? Shame!”

But Cam replies, “It’s not you! It’s just your new phone,” and Claire chimes in, “Blurry photos, weird likes.” During their playful conversation, a painter listening in through the window overhears them and suggests they use WhatsApp, a “seamless and private” messaging service.

As the scene transitions to the Pritchett-Tucker residence, Cam and Mitchell scroll through their phones before bed. While reacting to the fun selfies that Claire shared in the group’s new WhatsApp chat, Mitchell admits he’s having trouble letting go of being cut out from the chat. He again says, “This is fun. I still can’t believe you cut me out!” In return, Cam says, “Well, we may have cut you from here,” gesturing to the phone before placing a hand over his heart, “never from here.”

Modern Family followed the lives, relationships, and hilarious mishaps of three families and ran for eleven seasons. In addition to Burrell, Bowen, Stonestreet, Ferguson, and Hyland, the show also starred Ariel Winter, Ed O’Neil, Sofia Vergara, Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

Must Read: Netflix’s Geek Girl Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News