Who is Jake Bongiovi? All About Millie Bobby Brown's Husband

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has found her happily ever after with Jake Bongiovi. The couple married at a private ceremony last weekend, which their parents attended. The two met online in 2021 and have since made frequent news due to their very public romance.

Millie, 20, had announced her engagement with Jake on social media in April 2023. So who is the man who made the actress fall head over heels for him? Here is all you need to know about Millie Bobby Brown’s now-husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Jake Bongiovi is the Son of Legendary Musician Jon Bon Jovi

Born on May 7th, 2002, as Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, Jake is the 22-year-old son of singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley. He has two older siblings, Stephanie and Jesse, and a younger brother, Romeo. He grew up in his family’s mansion in Middleton Township, New Jersey, and graduated from The Pennington School, Mercer County, where he became a part of the football team.

While in high school, Jake got involved in activism as he organized a walkout of 400 students in a protest asking for strict gun rules after the Parkland High School shooting in 2018. He later revealed that his father’s philanthropy inspired him to be an activist.

Jake supported Jon Bon Jovi in his relationship and eventual wedding with Millie. In an earlier interview, Jon Bon Jovi described the actress as a hard-working person and backed the couple’s decision to marry young.

Jake is a Model and Actor

Like his spouse, Jake has also taken up acting as a profession. He started his career as a model by signing with agencies like William Morris Endeavor and IMG Models. In 2020, he joined Syracuse University to pursue a course in acting but dropped out after a year, supposedly landing a role in a project.

Jake made his acting debut with the 2024 film Rockbottom, starring Tom Everett Scott. He is also part of Jordan Weiss’ upcoming romantic comedy, Sweethearts, alongside Kiernan Shipka, Caleb Hearon, Nico Hiraga, and Charlie Hall.

Jake Enjoy Diving

Jake has a keen interest in diving, which was one of the reasons behind his bonding with Millie. He even proposed to his ladylove underwater while diving by handing over a shell that contained the ring. “He puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie,” Millie revealed during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.

Must Read: The Fall Guy On OTT: Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt’s Movie Arrives On Digital Platforms Within 18 Days Of Release; Here’s Where & How To Watch It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News