Bridgerton Season 3 Scores The Best Series Opening But Can It Beat Stranger Things' 287 Million Views & Reclaim Its Crown?

Dearest Gentle Reader, as we come to the first week of the Bridgerton Season 3 premiere, the ton is abuzz with news of Part 2’s release. But before we can wrap ourselves with the ton’s latest gossip, Netflix is treating us to a little stat fest. The excitement for Bridgerton 3 can be measured in numbers. Only five days after its release, the show has clocked in the biggest series opening with a massive debut number over the weekend, and the show is still picking up. Can Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 become the most-watched series betaing Netflix’s OG Stranger Things Season 4? Let’s find out.

Some time ago, Netflix released viewership stats to compare which shows fans had been berserk about. When Bridgerton came out initially, it set a record of 193 million hours. Then came the fourth season of Stranger Things. The show recorded 287 million hours of watch time in its first week of viewership.

According to Netflix’s internal rankings, the first half of Bridgerton season three, which debuted on May 16, garnered 45.05 million views globally. The total hours watched are divided by running time, which amounts to roughly 165.2 million hours of watching.

In contrast, season two debuted in March 2022 and garnered just over 193 million hours of global viewing time. However, that season’s runtime was twice as long as the current season’s first half. Thus, it received about 22.7 million views during its debut weekend. While the current run has four days for the opening period. And season two also had three, but the extra day only makes up a small portion of season three’s lead.

With such a big gap between seasons, it’s still evident that the most recent episodes are the biggest yet for the show. It should be noted that the Season 3 debut numbers were counted over four days, while the Season 2 total only accounts for three.

Not only did Bridgerton smash its record for the first weekend of release, but it also set a record for the most views in a single week for any Netflix series, regardless of language, since the streamer began ranking its titles based on views in June 2023. In total views in a single week since then, it is ranked second only to the Millie Bobby Brown film Damsel, which attained 50.8 million views by the middle of March.

Four more episodes are scheduled to debut on July 13. The season, which stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton is guaranteed to stay on Netflix’s Top 10 for some weeks. Given its dramatic premiere, Season 3 will probably be one of the most-watched English-language Netflix series ever. According to the streamer’s views ranking during each title’s first 91 days on the service.

Also, After 91 days of release, the two previous seasons of Bridgerton are currently ranked among the top 10 English-language Netflix series in viewership. Season three has a good chance of joining them after a strong start and four more episodes in June.

