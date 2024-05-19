Loved Watching Netflix’s Bridgerton? Here Are 5 Other Binge-Worthy Period Dramas To Add To Your Watchlist

Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn’s book series by the name, is a massive hit amongst the younger generation of audience. The series seamlessly weaves Regency-era drama with modern sensibilities, transporting viewers to 1800s London. The storyline revolves around the social season of the ton when young ladies from affluent families are introduced to gentlemen so that they can choose their respective suitors.

Bridgerton was first released in 2020, and has been renewed for three seasons till 2024. The series has kept viewers on the edge of their seats with its palpable and sizzling chemistry between the lead couples, piping-hot gossip of Lady Whistledown, and aesthetics. Netflix has already dropped part one of the third season of the series. While you eagerly await the second part, here are five other binge-worthy period dramas that are equally captivating, aesthetic and might we say scandalous as well!

Reign (2013-2017)

Reign, the historical drama loosely revolves around the life of Mary, Queen of Scots, played by Adelaide Kane. A young and naive Mary Stuart arrives at the treacherous courts of 16th-century France to secure a strategic alliance for her homeland, Scotland by formalizing her engagement with the Crown Prince Francis, played by Toby Regbo. The four-season series tells the story of political intrigue, romance, personal ambition and betrayal.

Adelaide Kane absolutely did justice to her character, bringing a perfect balance of regal poise as well as vulnerability. Another notable character in the series is that of Catherine de’ Medici, played by Megan Follows, who gives it her all to prevent Mary’s marriage to her son Francis following Nostradamus’ secret predictions. The four seasons of the series tells the story of the rise and fall and then, untimely death of Mary, Queen of Scots. Reign is available on Amazon Prime and is a perfect watch if you have been wanting more scandalous affairs!

Outlander (2014-)

If you are intrigued by the sizzling chemistry of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Rege-Jean Page) in Bridgerton season 1, then Netflix’s Outlander will keep you glued to your seats. The series, based on Diana Gabaldon’s novels by the same name, masterfully blends historical drama, romance and fantasy, and transports viewers to the mystical and scenic landscapes of Scotland, where time travel and enduring love form the heart of the narrative.

The story revolves around a World War II nurse, Claire Randall, played by Caitriona Balfe, who mysteriously travels back to 1743. After realizing what happened to her, Claire shows remarkable strength and intelligence to navigate through the newfound challenges in her life. Amidst all this, an already married Claire, falls in love with and marries an innocent 18th century Highland warrior Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan. The couple goes through several challenges and keeps their love alive at every trough and crests of their lives. Outlander has seven seasons to date and will soon end after season eight, which will reportedly be released sometime in 2025.

Harlots (2017-2019)

Harlots takes inspiration from Hallie Rubenhold’s The Covent Garden Ladies, focusing on the lives of women in 18th-century London working as prostitutes. The series vividly portrays the challenges and struggles of these women as they navigate through religious upheavals and brutal police raids.

The storyline revolves around an intelligent and strategic madame, Margaret Wells, played by Samantha Morton, of an up-and-coming brothel, who can go to any length to secure the future of her daughters, Charlotte and Lucy. This is a story of her quest to improve her family’s fortunes amidst a neck-to-neck competition from a rival madame Lydia Quigley, played by Lesley Manville. The series balances drama, intrigue and dark humor, making it a compelling watch on Amazon Prime.

The Great (2020-2023)

The Great is not your typical historical drama. The series that revolves around the rise of Catherine the Great was described as ‘anti-historical’ by Hulu, its original streaming partner. The satirical comedy drama is loosely based on the life of Catherine, played by Elle Fanning, who went from nothing to being Empress Catherine the Great of Russia. The series also stars Nicholas Hoult as Emperor Peter III and Peter’s body double Yemelyan Pugachev

The charming and intelligent Catherine marries Peter and navigates the dangerous waters of the Russian court. She feels hopeless when she realizes that her husband is a selfish brat and hatches a plan to overthrow him from the throne.

The Great weaves historical events with dark humor and modern sensibilities, making it both entertaining and a thought-provoking watch on Amazon Prime.

Mary & George (2024)

Based on the non-fiction book The King’s Assassin by Benjamin Wolley, Mary & George revolves around the scandalous affair between James VI and I and George Villiers, the first Duke of Buckingham. Set in 17th century England, the series is a gripping tale of a mother-son duo, Mary Villiers, played by Julianne Moore and George, played by Nicholas Galitzine.

The story revolves around the rise of the mother-son duo in King James I’s court. The very ambitious and cunning Mary directs her son to seduce the king and become his lover. The British miniseries is filled with intrigue, betrayal, and political maneuvering, keeping viewers glued to their seats from start to finish. Mary & George can be watched on Amazon Prime.

