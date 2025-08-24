It was a time before the behemoth that is the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Back then, 20th Century Fox held the rights to some Marvel characters, and one of the films they produced was Daredevil, released in 2003. A spin-off of that film followed in 2005, focusing on the character Elektra Natchios. The film was unsuccessful in its initial theatrical run, and critics were largely disappointed.

An example of this abysmal reputation is reflected in its Rotten Tomatoes score, which is just 11 percent. However, despite its poor reception at the time, Elektra is now experiencing a surprising resurgence. It currently holds the 7th spot in Netflix’s global Top 10 movies list. This week alone, 5.1 million people have watched it, and it appears in the Top 10 list across 67 countries.

Some of the countries where the film has made the Top 10 include Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, El Salvador, Sweden, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Luxembourg, Norway, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa, Bangladesh, Japan, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Lebanon, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and many others. So why is this sudden burst in popularity? And should you give it a try if you haven’t watched it yet? Let’s find out.

Elektra: Plot

Elektra is considered to be one of the best assassins. She is tasked with killing a father and daughter living on a secluded island, but instead of carrying out the mission, she becomes their protector. Saying anything more would risk spoilers. Jennifer Garner plays the lead character in the Daredevil spin-off.

Jennifer Garner as Elektra in Daredevil (2003) pic.twitter.com/4CoKK9MIVD — Blaze Binges (@BlazeBinges) March 31, 2025

Elektra: The Good & The Bad

Coming to Elektra’s positives and negatives, the biggest downside of the film is its wafer-thin plot. However, a movie like this doesn’t necessarily need a deep storyline to be entertaining. It features impressive fight sequences, and the CGI (computer-generated imagery), while acceptable for its time, does not hold up to today’s standards. One standout moment is the mansion fight sequence with bed sheets and towels floating around, which remains quite impressive.

Jennifer Garner did her job well, particularly in the action scenes, where she was immaculate. On the other hand, the film’s universe is not explained well to the audience. The motivations of the parties involved are not clearly defined. Maybe comic book fans will understand, but a layman who hasn’t read the comics will struggle to grasp this universe just from watching the film.

Elektra: Who Should Watch The Film?

If you enjoy action movies with fantasy elements, this film will likely appeal to you. But if you value plot, storytelling, and a clear understanding of the film’s universe, you probably won’t enjoy it. Even basic things, like some important characters’ motivations and end goals, are not defined well.

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Friday The 13th Franchise OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Stream The First 8 Films For Horror Fans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News