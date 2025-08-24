Primitive War has captured audiences with its intense blend of action, horror, and science fiction. The film follows a Vietnam War military squad as they face deadly dinosaurs while searching for a missing platoon. Directed by Luke Sparke, it has earned strong audience acclaim on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter, easily outpacing the recent Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic Park Remains the Ultimate Dinosaur Classic

Jurassic Park set the bar in 1993 when Steven Spielberg brought dinosaurs back to life with groundbreaking effects and a story that still holds up decades later.

The film became a cultural landmark, then launched sequels of varying success, and earned almost a billion dollars at the global box office. Moreover, nothing has ever truly matched the original’s magic, not even the more recent Jurassic World films, per Screenrant.

Over time, audiences have seen various attempts to recapture that magic, including this year’s Jurassic World Rebirth starring Scarlett Johansson, which received a lukewarm response from critics and fans.

Rotten Tomatoes Score Gives Primitive War an Edge

Primitive War, though, has found momentum from the start. With its limited release on August 21, it earned an 88 percent Popcornmeter score from early audience reviews, outpacing Rebirth.

The critics’ scores have not rolled in yet, but the audience response suggests a strong beginning. It may not touch the Jurassic films in terms of box office power, but it does not need to. The draw here is its raw concept, the hook that can carry a film without major stars or a massive budget.

The trailers clarify that Primitive War leans into brutality more than Jurassic World Rebirth dared. This approach could be exactly what audiences craving a darker dinosaur thriller are searching for. Besides, word of mouth could turn it into a cult hit, even if professional reviews are divided.

If this momentum continues, Sparke might find himself with financial support and the fan demand to expand the story. Primitive War could mark the beginning of something bigger, and its success shows that dinosaur movies still have plenty of life beyond the shadows of Jurassic Park.

