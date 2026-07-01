Disclosure Day Worldwide Box Office: Edges Closer To Overtaking Scream 7 (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

Disclosure Day is experiencing an underwhelming run at the box office despite being a Steven Spielberg movie in the sci-fi genre. It has not yet crossed the break-even target at the box office, but there is still time before it leaves cinemas. Meanwhile, it is on track to beat Scream 7’s global haul soon. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The Emily Blunt movie received mixed reviews and did not have much heat at the box office. The critic said, “A humanistic variation on one of Steven Spielberg’s most revisited themes, Disclosure Day’s breathless pursuit of optimism in an age of conspiracy gets its biggest boost from career-highlight work by Emily Blunt,” on Rotten Tomatoes. Spielberg is known for his revolutionary filmmaking; many have come into this profession inspired by his films. Yet his latest is experiencing a poor financial run.

Disclosure Day at the worldwide box office

Disclosure Day is inches away from crossing $100 million domestically and $200 million worldwide. Based on Box Office Mojo’s latest numbers, the Steven Spielberg movie collected $95.5 million so far at the North American box office. Internationally, it has collected $100.5 million so far and is still counting. Combining the domestic and the overseas collection, the worldwide total is $196 million. It is about $4 million short of surpassing the $200 million mark worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $95.5 million

International – $100.5 million

Worldwide – $196 million

Set to beat the global haul of Scream 7

Scream 7 is the sequel to Scream VI and is directed by Kevin Williamson. The movie won hearts and emerged as a box-office success. Scream 7 collected $207.9 million at the worldwide box office. It is one of the top five highest-grossing horror movies of the year. Disclosure Day is about $12 million short of surpassing Scream 7’s global haul. Since Spielberg‘s movie is on track to earn between $230 million and $260 million worldwide, it will surpass Scream 7. The movie will break into the top 15 highest-grossing films of 2026 at the worldwide box office after beating Scream 7.

What is Disclosure Day about?

The film follows a family whose lives are thrown into turmoil after a long-buried secret is exposed during a gathering. As hidden truths come to light, relationships unravel, and everyone is forced to confront the consequences of the past. Disclosure Day was released on June 12.

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