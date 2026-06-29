Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Crosses $350M Globally ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Obsession debuted in two new overseas markets, and its strong opening helped the horror movie reach a key milestone at the worldwide box office. It is also on track to surpass the global haul of Sinners and break into the all-time top 10 list of horror films worldwide. The film is expected to cross $400 million worldwide in its original run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Obsession at the North American box office

The Curry Barker-helmed sensation is still hot and happening at the domestic box office. It collected a solid $9.8 million on its 7th three-day weekend. It is the biggest weekend of all time for horror movies, down almost 27% from last weekend after losing 88 theaters on Friday. It has hit the $233.9 million cume in North America, surpassing The Exorcist as the 6th-highest-grossing horror movie ever domestically.

Zooms past the $350 million mark at the worldwide box office

According to reports, Obsession was released in Germany and Spain this weekend, and it earned strong numbers. The Focus movie collected $13.7 million overseas on its 7th weekend, including $2.6 million from Germany and $1.4 million from Spain. The international total of the movie is $136.2 million across 58 markets. Allied to the domestic cume of $233.9 million, the worldwide collection of the horror sensation is $370.1 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $233.9 million

International – $136.2 million

Worldwide – $370.1 million

Set to break into the all-time top 10 highest-grossing horror films list

It has also been revealed that the movie emerged as the 11th-highest-grossing horror movie worldwide of all time. Obsession has achieved this amazing feat by surpassing A Quiet Place‘s $341 million, Alien: Romulus‘ $350.9 million, Hannibal’s $351.7 million, and The Nun’s $366.1 million. It will soon surpass Sinners worldwide and break into the all-time top 10 horror grossers.

For the unversed, Sinners is the 10th-highest-grossing horror movie worldwide, with $371 million in lifetime box office. The Curry Barker movie is just $1 million short of surpassing Sinners’ global haul and becoming the 10th-highest-grossing horror movie ever. The horror sensation is tracking to earn around $425 million in its worldwide run.

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