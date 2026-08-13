Vishwanath And Sons Overseas Box Office Advance Sales (Final): Suriya’s Film All Set For A Blast! (Photo Credit –YouTube/Facebook)

Following his blockbuster Karuppu, Tamil superstar Suriya is ready to hit the silver screen once again with director Venky Atluri’s emotional family drama, Vishwanath And Sons. Co-starring Mamitha Baiju, the film has generated strong buzz overseas as well, and the final advance sales for the premiere and the opening day have already registered a gross collection of 4.3 crore.

Enters Top 5 Tamil Openers

Interestingly, with his second outing of the year, Suriya has managed to register one of the top 5 overseas openings of the year for Kollywood already, with the advance sales of the film. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to enter the top 3 and surpass Karuppu’s overseas opening day collection, including the premieres.

Vishwanath And Sons Overseas Advance Sales Box Office

Vishwanath And Sons has managed to register a gross opening day collection of 4.3 crore already with its advance sales (including the premieres). This is the fourth biggest overseas opening collection for a Tamil film in 2026 already! This is Suriya’s second spot in the list, including Karuppu!

Suriya Pushes Dhanush Out!

With a final advance overseas gross collection of 4.3 crore, Suriya has effortlessly pushed Dhanush out of the top 5 list. Kara registered an overseas gross opening of 2.5 crore at the box office overseas.

Check out the top 5 Tamil openers of 2026 overseas (Gross Collection).

Jana Nayagan: 30 crore Parasakthi: 12.25 crore Karuppu: 11 crore Vishwanath And Sons: 4.3 crore DC: 3 crore

Vishwanath And Sons has already managed to register $245K opening day in North America, with its advance sales for the premiere and the opening day. Meanwhile, it is heading for a $300K opening in North America. It would be interesting to see if Suriya surpasses the numbers he registered at the box office with Karuppu!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2026 here.

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