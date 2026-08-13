Awarapan 2 Box Office BMS Pre-Sales: 78% Of Dhurandhar Already Done!

Awarapan 2 Box Office BMS Pre-Sales: Emraan Hashmi Needs Only 50K Tickets To Match Ranveer Singh’s Giant! (Photo Credit – Instagram/Netflix)

The box office is about to witness a storm in the upcoming few hours as Awarapan 2 arrives in the theaters. The film is already creating a frenzy at the ticket windows on BMS. Starring Emraan Hashmi, the romantic drama directed by Nitin Kakkar, is no competition to Batwara 1947 as the film is far ahead with its advance sales! In fact, now Emraan Hashmi is competing with Dhurandhar!

After crushing its clash competitor Batwara 1947 by a whopping 6X margin, Emraan Hashmi’s sequel is now setting its sights on bigger targets – specifically Ranveer Singh’s action spectacle, Dhurandhar! According to the latest BookMyShow trend, the film has already registered 78% of Dhurandhar’s pre-sales!

Awarapan 2 Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

With momentum picking up, Emraan Hashmi looks all set to challenge the Dhurandhar in the next five hours! Currently, it is only almost 50K tickets away from challenging Dhurandhar’s pre-sales! Ranveer Singh‘s biggie managed to register a pre-sale of 224K on BMS. Meanwhile, on August 13, till 7 PM, Awarapan 2 registered a ticket sale of 174.91K.

Driven by a very good social media buzz and a trending musical score, Emraan Hashmi‘s film registered a sensational 95% single-day jump on August 12. Now, it is just racing towards the 50K mark more to outshadow Dhurandhar!

Awarapan 2 Box Office BMS Pre-Sales Summary

Check out the BMS pre-sales of the romantic drama.

August 10: 7.02K

August 11: 35.98K

August 12: 65.11K

August 13: 66.8K (till 7 PM)

Total: 174.91K

Awarapan 2 needs approximately 50K additional tickets to tie Dhurandhar‘s pre-sales total. The next 5 hours will decide if Dhurandhar gets surpassed by Awarapan 2 or not! If the film manages to churn out 10K tickets every single hour, in the upcoming 5 hours, then Awarapan 2 will touch 50K ticket sales more and also surpass the pre-sales of Dhurandhar on BMS.

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