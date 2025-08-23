Friday the 13th has long been tied to horror, and Jason Voorhees remains one of the most unforgettable names in slasher films. Now fans can revisit the bloody beginnings of Camp Crystal Lake, as the first eight films in the series prepare to make their way onto streaming. The story that started with a summer camp and a curse has carried through decades, with Jason’s mask becoming a symbol of fear for generations of moviegoers.

Friday the 13th Franchise OTT Update: When and Where to Watch the Horror Classics

The first eight films arrive on Paramount+ starting September 1, 2025. The original Friday the 13th, directed by Sean S. Cunningham and written by Victor Miller, shocked audiences in 1980, per CBR. The movie only had a mere budget of under $700,000 but it turned out to be a huge box office hit, as it raked in around $40 million, just from the US alone. The financial and critical success made the indie horror gamble one of the biggest and iconic genre franchises ever.

Who Was the First Killer at Crystal Lake

Interestingly, Jason was not the killer in the very first film. His mother, Pamela Voorhees, took revenge on the counselors of Crystal Lake, played memorably by Betsy Palmer. A group of young camp staff, ignoring the lake’s grim history, became easy prey as Pamela sought vengeance for her son. It was not until Part 2 that Jason himself stepped forward as the central villain, wearing his first mask and beginning his reign as horror’s silent executioner.

New Prequel Series Crystal Lake in the Works

Alongside the streaming release, new projects are also on the way. A prequel series titled Crystal Lake began filming earlier this summer, bringing Pamela Voorhees and a young Jason back into focus. Brad Caleb Kane is serving as showrunner, with Linda Cardellini and Callum Vinson taking on the mother and son roles. Additional cast members include Nick Cordileone, Joy Suprano, Danielle Kotch, and Phoenix Parnevik.

Jason’s return has also surfaced in shorter form. A new fan-facing project, Sweet Revenge, directed by Mike Nelson, premiered on the Jason Universe YouTube channel this August, offering a glimpse of the slasher icon in action again for the first time since 2009.

All Friday the 13th Movies Coming to Streaming

The movies making their way to streaming include:

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part 2

Friday the 13th Part 3

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

