Ranking Denis Villeneuve's Top 10 Movies From Worst to Best

Ah, hush your discourse, aficionados of cinema! Enter into this meticulous critique of Denis Villeneuve‘s cinematic oeuvre, arranged from the least to the most exquisite, as per their Rotten Tomatoes score. From gripping suspense dramas to contemplative science fiction masterpieces, Villeneuve’s collection is a journey through the spectrum of emotions and intellect.

Before we embark on this cinematic odyssey, remember one crucial detail: ranking films is as subjective as selecting your favorite delicacies. While Rotten Tomatoes score may extol the virtues of Arrival as Villeneuve’s masterpiece, you might find solace in Prisoners or Dune. And therein lies the beauty. As we traverse this curated list, let us remain open and revel in the diverse spectrum of cinematic treasures Denis Villeneuve brings to the forefront.

10. Enemy (2013)

Streaming On: Apple TV+ (India), Prime Video (US)

Apple TV+ (India), Prime Video (US) RT Score: 73%

73% Genres: Mystery, Thriller

Plot: Adam Bell, this dude teaching history up in Toronto, finds this actor guy who looks just like him, Anthony Claire. Adam is intrigued as he learns about Anthony’s life, even his marriage to Helen. Even though they look alike, Anthony seems fancier than Adam. Their lives get all mixed up together, and it gets complicated with their obsession.

Enemy is all about getting into people’s heads, with this creepy-cool vibe that makes it a cult favorite. It’s got twins, which is cool, but it gets into some crazy stuff, taking you on a wild journey through messed-up thoughts.

9. Maelstrom (2000)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video RT Score: 79%

79% Genres: Comedy, Drama

Plot: Bibiane Champagne, the epitome of perfection, navigates the complexities of her life—a family empire, concealed battles post-abortion, substance dependency, and the relentless pressure to excel—with flair and resilience. Narrated through an unconventional lens by a fish on a butcher’s block, Bibi seeks redemption; she finds herself entangled in a web of missteps and revelations.

Maelstrom intertwines dark humor and deep insights under Villeneuve’s skillful direction, urging Marie-Josee Croze to delve into Bibi’s character intricacies. Through its unconventional storytelling and twisted humor, the film captivates audiences. Croze’s acting is good and makes the story interesting, dealing with guilt and feeling hopeless in a brutal way.

8. Prisoners (2013)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score: 81%

81% Genres: Mystery-Thriller, Crime, Drama

Plot: Keller Dover goes through some serious stuff when his six-year-old daughter, Anna, disappears with her friend, Joy. It’s super tough for him. The clock ticks relentlessly as panic grips the community, leaving only a solitary RV parked nearby as a potential clue. Despite the relentless efforts of Detective Loki, who manages to apprehend the RV’s driver, Alex Jones, the lack of concrete evidence forces authorities to release him.

As the hours pass and the pressure intensifies, Dover, consumed by the terrifying reality of his daughter’s jeopardy, resolves to take matters into his own hands. With determination bordering on desperation, he embarks on a perilous quest to rescue Anna, heedless of the potential consequences awaiting him.

Prisoners strikes a delicate balance between exploring profound character studies and crafting an ominous atmosphere, surpassing the confines of a typical police procedural. The movie sometimes feels slow, but overall, it sucks you in and makes you feel stuff, even if you can kind of guess how it ends.

7. Polytechnique (2009)

Streaming On: Apple TV+ (India), Prime Video (US)

Apple TV+ (India), Prime Video (US) RT Score: 88%

88% Genres: History, Drama

Plot: The story goes back to December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique in Montréal, where the community faced deep sadness and loss. We follow three people’s perspectives to see how the shooting spree affected them. The shooter’s messed-up blame on feminism shows how anger and feeling left out messed him up. Then there’s Valérie dealing with gender stereotypes, which adds to the sadness.

Jean-François supporting the women targeted gives a glimmer of hope, but his pain reminds us how much tragedies like this hurt. The story talks about forgiveness as a way to find light in a dark world and shows how much misogyny sucks, making us feel sad for what women go through. Villeneuve’s telling of the story hits hard, showing the heavy toll violence like this takes on people and society.

6. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score: 88%

88% Genres: Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller

Plot: In 2049, in Los Angeles, the Tyrell Corporation, headed by scientist Niander Wallace, smoothly integrated advanced Nexus-9 replicants into society. Yet, older Nexus models pose a threat. Bounty hunters are deployed to locate these rogue androids. LAPD’s Officer K uncovers a perilous secret, propelling him to reveal the truth and find a mysterious figure known as the “ghost.”

As K delves more profound, he confronts personal identity issues and grapples with the Blade Runner legacy. Blade Runner 2049 is all over the place, trying to copy the original and be it’s own. It’s straightforward but pretty good overall. Ford and Gosling do a decent job showing different sides of being dudes, from being burdensome to showing some feelings, making the movie more interesting.

5. Incendies (2010)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+ (US)

Prime Video, Apple TV+ (US) RT Score: 91%

91% Genres: Drama

The passing of Nawal Marwan prompts her adult twins, Jeanne and Simon, to gather for the reading of her will with the executor, notary Jean Lebel. They are surprised to find sealed envelopes addressed to their supposed deceased father and unknown brother. Despite Simon’s skepticism, Jeanne is determined to unravel their family’s mysteries. Her journey to Lebanon unveils a turbulent history previously unknown to her. Despite challenges, Jeanne convinces Simon to assist her, ultimately leading to a deeper understanding of their mother’s life and its profound influence on their identities.

Incendies delves into profound emotions and revelations, guided by Denis Villeneuve‘s poignant portrayal of a tormented family saga. As layers of meaning unravel, the film culminates in an unsettling conclusion. Its depiction as a cinematic prose poem evokes undeniable impact. Ultimately, Incendies stands as a poignant and intense exploration of familial complexities.

4. Sicario (2015)

Streaming On: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play RT Score: 92%

92% Genres: Mystery-Thriller, Crime, Drama

Plot: In Arizona, when the FBI raids a cartel house, a bunch of people get hurt, including two cops dying. FBI agent Kate Macer gets asked by CIA guy Matt Graver to join a team fighting against the cartels. Motivated by her idealism, Kate and her partner Reggie Wayne join the team. However, they quickly realize that the tactics employed by the team, under the leadership of Matt and Alejandro, are illegal. As Kate investigates further, she uncovers the valid reasons behind her recruitment and questions the morality of their assignments.

The film’s expert craftsmanship shines through, particularly in its gripping portrayal of chaos within the border tunnels. Jóhann Jóhannsson’s dynamic score intensifies the feeling of impending danger. Beyond its technical prowess, the film provides both intellectual engagement and emotional depth, successfully conveying the intensity of the depicted raids and encounters.

3. Dune: Part Two

Streaming On: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ RT Score: 92%

92% Genres: Sci-Fi, Action-Adventure, Fantasy, Drama

Plot: In this sequel to 2021’s Dune, titled Dune: Part Two, Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, find sanctuary among the Fremen on the harsh desert world of Arrakis. Though viewed with suspicion at first, Paul gradually wins the Fremen’s trust by adapting to their way of life, learning their customs, training as a warrior, and even mastering the art of riding sandworms. In doing so, he adopts the Fremen names Usul and Muad’Dib.

Meanwhile, Jessica consumes the Water of Life, a potent substance that grants her the role of Reverend Mother. The transformation gives her access to ancestral memories and awakens the consciousness of her unborn daughter, Alia. As Paul and the Fremen wrestle with his possible role as the prophesied Lisan al Gaib, he also forms a powerful romantic connection with Chani, deepening his ties to the Fremen people.

2. Dune: Part One (2021)

Streaming On: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ RT Score: 92%

92% Genres: Sci-Fi, Action-Adventure, Fantasy, Drama

Plot: In the future, there’s a planet called Arrakis, controlled by the mean Harkonnen family. The Emperor tells Duke Leto Atreides to take charge there. Leto doesn’t know that the Harkonnens and the Emperor are planning something terrible against him. They trick Leto and hurt him. Lady Jessica, Leto’s concubine, and their son Paul, trained by her in the ways of the Bene Gesserit, survive the ambush that claims the rest of House Atreides.

With a thirst for justice, Paul joins the Fremen to overthrow the Emperor and bring peace to Arrakis. Dune is a remarkable achievement, blending familiar tropes with stunning execution. It balances breathtaking action with nuanced character development, remaining faithful to its source while revitalizing the story. Overall, it delivers an immersive and grand cinematic journey.

1. Arrival (2016)

Streaming On: Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play RT Score: 94%

94% Genres: Sci-Fi, Mystery-Thriller, Drama

Plot: Arrival follows a linguist lady, Professor Louise Banks, working with the military in Montana. They’re trying to figure out how these aliens talk. These aliens appeared in twelve places worldwide, all talking in weird language. With escalating apprehensions regarding potential aggression from these alien entities on a global scale, the urgency of Louise’s endeavor to decipher their mode of communication becomes paramount.

The pressing question arises: are these beings friends or foes? Given the imminent threat of war, time becomes essential in averting potential conflict with the aliens. Arrival has stunning visuals and a captivating score by Jóhann Jóhannsson. It challenges the notion of violence as a solution and critiques war and its advocates.

