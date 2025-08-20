Paul Walter Hauser has quietly put together one of the most remarkable box office runs of the past two years. While Pedro Pascal has dominated headlines with his steady stream of projects across film and television, Hauser’s filmography has actually pulled in more money at the global box office since the start of 2024. His success has less to do with being a marquee star and more with showing up in the right places at the right time, backed by the kind of range that makes him valuable in both leading and supporting roles.

Paul Walter Hauser’s Rise: From Cobra Kai to Richard Jewell

Hauser, 38, first gained attention with Cobra Kai and Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell in 2019 and since then his momentum never slowed down as he tasted success no matter where he stepped foot – whether in dramas or comedies, or in animations and superhero movies.

According to Screenrant, he picked up a Primetime Emmy for his chilling work as Larry Hall in the Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird, which further proved that his versatility stretched well beyond scene-stealing side characters.

Paul Walter Hauser’s Inside Out 2 and the Billion-Dollar Breakthrough

Hauser’s voice as Embarrassment in Pixar’s Inside Out 2 placed him in the middle of one of the most successful animated films ever, a movie that earned more than $1.6 billion worldwide. Add in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where he played Harvey Elder, and that is another $470 million on his résumé, with the film still running strong in theaters. Earlier this year, he teamed with Liam Neeson in the offbeat comedy The Naked Gun, which crossed $70 million globally.

Few actors can claim appearances in multiple blockbusters in such a short span, yet Hauser has already managed it and his streak is not done. Later this year, he will appear in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, joining Jeremy Allen White in the Bruce Springsteen biopic. If it performs anything like last year’s Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, it could add another significant total to his already staggering box office record.

Why Paul Walter Hauser Keeps Landing Major Roles

What makes Hauser’s run remarkable is that he is not the marquee name selling tickets. Instead, he is the reliable character actor whose adaptability ensures he is part of successful projects. He can be the chilling antagonist in a true crime story or a quirky supporting figure in the Marvel universe. While Pedro Pascal has been a fixture across genres recently, it is Paul Walter Hauser who has quietly built one of the most financially successful filmographies in recent years.

