Weapons, a horror mystery featuring a talented star cast, is a trending social media film. The movie is earning impressive numbers worldwide and will emerge as one of the biggest box office successes. It has now surpassed the global haul of Danny Boyle’s sci-fi flick, 28 Years Later. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror movie has received top ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 94% whereas the audience gave it 86%. The critics’ consensus stated, “Zach Cregger spins an expertly crafted yarn of terrifying mystery and thrilling intrigue in Weapons, a sophomore triumph that solidifies his status as a master of horror.”

How much has Weapons earned so far at the worldwide box office?

Directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons is dominating the domestic box office chart. It opened with $43.5 million in its opening weekend in North America and collected $24.5 million on its second weekend. The movie collected $2.76 million on its second Monday in North America, and after just 11 days, the horror flick has hit a $91.26 million cume in North America.

The film has firm legs in the international markets and collected $63.7 million over two weekends. Allied to the domestic collection, the worldwide total has hit the $154.96 million cume. Thus, it has crossed the $150 million milestone worldwide in less than 15 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $91.2 million

International – $63.7 million

Worldwide – $154.9 million

Surpasses the global haul of 28 Years Later

Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later is a standalone sequel to the 2007 movie 28 Weeks Later. It received an excellent response at the box office and from the critics. The movie collected $150.4 million in its global run. Weapons has surpassed that collection with its $154.9 million global gross in less than 12 days.

According to The Numbers, Josh Brolin’s film is now the #64 highest-grossing horror movie ever. It has achieved this feat by surpassing horror flicks like Resident Evil: Extinction, Saw II, and more. It must beat 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key to enter the all-time top 50 highest-grossing horror movies list worldwide. Weapons was released on August 8.

