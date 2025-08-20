Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is enjoying a glorious run worldwide. It will be released in the United States on September 12, 2025. The pre-sales have commenced on a historical note, setting new benchmarks for anime films. The Ufotable production is also predicted to axe Pokémon: The First Movie in its debut weekend. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle at the US Box Office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Infinity Castle has grossed an estimated $10 million through pre-sales in the US. It has clocked record-breaking sales for an anime film on the online ticket booking platform, Fandango. This includes advance bookings from AMC, Cinemark, and Regal cinemas.

Battle against Pokémon: The First Movie is on!

For the last 26 years, Pokémon: The First Movie has held the title of the biggest opening weekend for an anime film in the US. It earned a whopping $31 million in its debut weekend. As per the early projections, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will cross that mark, rewriting history at the box office! Exciting times ahead.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office Collection

Most would know that the latest Demon Slayer movie has created a storm at the Japanese box office. Even after a month of its domestic run, it is the go-to choice of the audience, leaving behind Jurassic World Rebirth, Kokuho, and other competitors. As per the last update on August 18, it has grossed $175 million (¥25.78 billion) in Japan. Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza’s Return is the fourth highest-grossing film in local currency.

The first installment of the Japanese animated dark fantasy action trilogy has also been released in seven international circuits: Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. It has accumulated $34.8 million overseas so far.

The worldwide total of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle stands at $209.8 million.

